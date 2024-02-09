Live

Landslide closes main A40 road in Monmouth

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A40 road at Dixton Roundabout has been closed since around 4.30am this morning
  • Traffic Wales reports this is due to a landslide at the Welsh border
  • Police report diversions are in place and drivers should avoid the area

