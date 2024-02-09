Following a serious incident on Cardiff Road in Newport yesterday, a man in his 80s was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries he sustained.

At the time, Gwent Police released a statement that said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cardiff Road, Newport, at around 4.50pm on Thursday, February 8.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Newport Bus had reported diversions for their services from Maesglas, around 6.45pm, and said that they would not be serving Cardiff Road while the road remained closed due to the incident.

The road was closed from the National Stats Office to the car wash near Heron Foods from just after 5pm on Thursday, and was reopened just before 11pm last night.