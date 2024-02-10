BENJAMIN SIMPSON, 27, of The Highway, New Inn, Pontypool was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a double glazed window on January 6.

He must pay £300 in compensation.

GERAINT GILLARD, 33, of no fixed abode, Brynmawr was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at Asda, Cwmbran on January 9.

He must pay £85 costs.

CHLOE CHANDLER, 29, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 4, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSIF STEFANOVIC, 42, of Cardiff Prison, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing skin care products worth £70 from Boots on Commercial Street in Newport on January 31.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE SAMWAYS, 43, of Chapel Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £766 in a fine and compensation after pleading guilty to assault by beating on August 28, 2023.

JODIE SAMWAYS, 43, of Chapel Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £500 in fines and compensation after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating on August 28, 2023.

KRISTIAN HICKS, 45, of Mametz Grove, Gilwern, near Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY MARIE BENNETT, 34, of Cooperative Terrace, Nantyglo must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on July 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID PATRICK POWELL, 71, of Westend Terrace, Ebbw Vale must pay £65 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pettingale Road, Cwmbran on August 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL SAMUEL, 32, of Withy Close, Magor must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road, Caldicot on June 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD GRAY, 49, of Wheeler Street, Newport was banned from driving for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on August 11, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.