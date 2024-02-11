PRECIOUS REYNOLDS, 18 of Ladyhill Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months and ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis and being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on September 24, 2023.

OLIVER HUGHES, 19, of Merthyr Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Bridge Street on August 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Driver jailed over horror crash in which road worker had leg amputated

ABUTALUH SAKIBAZAD, 18, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Francis Drive on October 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORGAN ANTHONY COLLINS, 21, of Exeter Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN DAVIS, 26, of Heol Graig Wen, Penyrheol, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with cocaine in the blood on Lon Yr Odyn on September 15, 2023.

GARETH LLEWELLYN, 34, of Brinell Square, Newport must pay £493 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL SHEEN, 36, of, East Dock Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing electric goods, make-up and hygiene items worth £140 from Boots.

CRAIG SHEEN, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing electric goods, make-up and hygiene items worth £140 from Boots.

JENNA WORGAN, 34, of Briar Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was fined £450 after she admitted assaulting a police officer on January 16.

She must pay a £180 surcharge and £85 costs.

SEAN WALL, 47, of Commercial Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle after stealing goods, including sunglasses, worth £326 on January 15.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

NICKY ANTHONY HARRIS, 42, of Stow Hill, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID ANTHONY DAVIES, 27, of Alexandra Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DRAHOMIRA ZIGOVA, 53, of Capel Crescent, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

COSTIN ALIN TUDORACHE, 25, of Oswald Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.