It was reported on Facebook by Bedwas, Trethomas and Machen Community Councillor Lisa Phipps on Wednesday afternoon, and was later confirmed by the council's official Facebook page just after 6pm that evening.

The council has said the other parts of the centre remain open for use during the swimming pool's closure, including their 3G pitches.

It has also been confirmed to the Argus that the closure is due to "essential maintenance" and that the management team are exploring the possibility of moving to Caerphilly Leisure Centre on Virginia Close where possible.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Council, who own the leisure centre, said: "The swimming pool at Bedwas Leisure Centre will be temporarily closed due to undertake essential maintenance.

"This decision has been made to ensure this work is undertaken in as short a time period as possible and limit any inconvenience to our customers.

"We assure the public that every effort has been made expedite the maintenance process and reopen the swimming pool and changing facilities as soon as possible. These works will also ensure an improvement to the experience for all our customers and staff.

"During this period the dual use 3G pitch will remain open, allowing users of the facility to continue as usual.

"The management team at Bedwas Leisure Centre are currently undertaking a process of proactive communication, exploring options to relocate to Caerphilly Leisure Centre where feasible.

"Bedwas Leisure Centre remains committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all."

Caerphilly Council have also confirmed that regular updates on the progress of the work will be posted on social media, their website and in onsite notices.

They were unable to confirm an expected re-opening date at this time, but said that would be communicated through all the usual channels for customers when they have any further details.