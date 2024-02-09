The BBC has given viewers a sneak peek at Friday's (February 9) episode of The Graham Norton Show which is set to feature Sheen, Sir Ian McKellen, actor Ambika Mod and comedian Josh Widdicombe with music from pop singer Gabrielle.

During Friday's episode Sheen, who was born in Newport, discusses who is commonly mistaken for while also talking about his new three-part BBC drama series - The Way, which comes out this month and was filmed in south Wales.

Michael Sheen is known for roles in movie franchises such as Twilight and Underworld as well as TV shows including Good Omens. (Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

Lord of the Rings star Michael Sheen is commonly mistaken for

Sheen, 55, has featured in movie franchises including Twilight and Underworld while also starring in various TV shows like Good Omens and Staged.

But it is an actor from another movie franchise, Lord of the Rings, that the Newport-born actor said he is most commonly mistaken for.

Sheen, on The Graham Norton show, explained: "A lot of people think I am Andy Serkis (who plays Gollum) from Lord Of The Rings.

“I was once followed out of a restaurant in LA by someone screaming Gollum! Gollum! Gollum! I am not recognised as Andy, but just the hideous character he plays. It’s terrible.”

Michael Sheen talks about new BBC drama filmed in South Wales

The Good Omens star also speaks about directing a new three-part BBC drama series - The Way, which was filmed in and around his hometown of Port Talbot.

The series imagines a family caught up in a civil uprising which begins in their small industrial town.

Sheen said: "I loved it. Some people say the hardest thing about directing is being asked so many questions all the time, but that’s the bit I like.

“I am a control freak and I want it to be my decision. I really enjoyed it.”

He added: “The difficulty of filming in my hometown (Port Talbot) was that while I was in the middle of directing so many people I know were coming up for a chat or asking me to fix things in the town like the state of the bins.”

The Way will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on February 19, and also airs weekly on BBC One at 9pm from the same day onwards.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.40pm on Friday (February 9) and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.