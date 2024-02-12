Kayla Grubb, 31, from Pontypool admitted the three offences after she appeared wearing a black dress via video link from Eastwood Park Prison in South Gloucestershire.

The offences took place between November 11, 2022 and September 13, 2023, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Judge Eugene Egan told Grubb: “You have sensibly listened to sage legal advice and entered guilty pleas.”

MORE NEWS: Female drug dealer spared jail because she's ‘too vulnerable’ for prison

That would mean she would get credit off the length of her sentence, he said.

The case was adjourned and Grubb, Elmhurst Close, Trevethin was remanded in custody.