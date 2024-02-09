The westbound carriageway will be closed from the Prince of Wales Bridge to junction 23 in Rogiet.

🚧 Roadworks #M4



📍 #M4 Second Severn Crossing (Prince Of Wales Bridge) to J23 Rogiet travelling Westbound, closed overnight.



📅 09/02 - 10/02 ⌚ 22:00pm - 06:00am



Diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/pAXDiCVcLd — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 9, 2024

The closure will be in place overnight from 10pm this evening, Friday, until 6am tomorrow, Saturday, February 10.

Diversions are planned.

The A40 in Monmouthshire has also been closed in both directions between the A466 and A49 due to a landslide.