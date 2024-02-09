PART of the M4 will be closed overnight tonight as roadworks take place.
The westbound carriageway will be closed from the Prince of Wales Bridge to junction 23 in Rogiet.
🚧 Roadworks #M4— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 9, 2024
📍 #M4 Second Severn Crossing (Prince Of Wales Bridge) to J23 Rogiet travelling Westbound, closed overnight.
📅 09/02 - 10/02 ⌚ 22:00pm - 06:00am
Diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/pAXDiCVcLd
The closure will be in place overnight from 10pm this evening, Friday, until 6am tomorrow, Saturday, February 10.
Diversions are planned.
The A40 in Monmouthshire has also been closed in both directions between the A466 and A49 due to a landslide.
