The incident between junction 27 High Cross and junction 26 at Malpas left one lane closed from around 8.30am this morning, with traffic officers sent to the scene immediately.

By just before 9am, the AA Traffic Cameras were reporting delays of around 20 minutes, and increasing.

The vehicles involved were safely removed from the road and the blocked lane reopened at 10.15am, with Gwent Police later confirming no one was injured in the crash.

Traffic Officers were called to the scene to assist with traffic management, and the congestion caused by the blocked lane had returned to normal by just after 10.30am.