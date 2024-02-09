The crash on Cardiff Road at around 4.50pm involved a car and a pedestrian, who is now in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, which have been described as life-threatening.

Gwent Police have confirmed that a 44-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and failing to stop after a road accident, and is currently in police custody.

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old man, was immediately taken to hospital by members of the Welsh Ambulance Service.

According to the police, a silver Hyundai i10 car, which they believe to have been the car involved in the crash - was located in nearby Gaer Vale shortly afterwards.

The busy road was closed for around six hours, re-opening shortly before 11pm.

A statement from Gwent Police said: "We’re asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam and door bell footage, or witnesses who may have seen a silver-coloured Hyundai i10 travelling between Cardiff Road and Gaer Vale in Newport, around the time of the collision, to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400045681, with any details."

People are also reminded they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.