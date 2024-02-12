Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Lottie Ray Daly was born on November 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 6oz. She is the first child of Leoni May Vincent and Shay Luke Daly, of Newport.

Twins Emily and Eleanor Freese were born on December 27, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 14oz and 5lb 12oz respectively. Their parents are Laura and Gareth Freese, of Pontypool, and their big sister is Elizabeth, four.

Ivey-Leona Cheryl Davies was born on January 6, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 4oz. Her parents are Tempany and Garin Davies, of Pontllanfraith, and her big sister is Daisy-May, seven.

Harrison Stephen Somers was born on January 23, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 9oz. His parents are Kevin Somers and Donna Thomas, of Llangattock, and his siblings are Georgia, 21, Libby, 19, Jade, 19, Sophia, 12, and Erin 17 months.

Charlotte Rose Chivers was born on January 19, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 15oz. She is the first child of Becky and Alex Chivers, of Cwmbran.