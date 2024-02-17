Emma Hinchcliffe, 48, has been left furious at what she deems to be a lack of respect for disabled people within her community of Rassau in Ebbw Vale.

Ms Hinchcliffe's son Dewi Griffiths, 24, has a range of disabilities including down syndrome and mobility problems which can make walking in certain places and terrains difficult, so he sometimes needs to use a wheelchair and his disabled parking blue badge.

However, the family have found on numerous occasions that some of the specifically disabled parking bays in Ebbw Vale's town centre, are blocked or people without the valid disabled parking badges are parked in the spaces.

In one particular case, Ms Hinchcliffe has pointed out the disabled bays found under the multi-storey car park in the centre of town, which she says are consistently blocked by other cars, meaning she and Dewi cannot leave.

Emma Hinchcliffe has been left furious at the way other members of the community don't respect the needs of disabled people such as her son Dewi (Image: Emma Hinchcliffe)

She said: "It is so infuriating when we've parked in that specific bay because we need the extra space, and then someone has gone and blocked us in by parking directly behind us so we can't get out.

"I have my son in the back getting anxious because we can't go home and there's nothing I can do about it.

"We had one incident just before Christmas where we were waiting for half an hour for someone to move their car where they'd blocked us just so we could leave.

"It was a complete nightmare."

Ms Hinchcliffe says she has bought up the issue to the local traffic wardens a number of times, only to be told there is nothing they can do because the car park does not have hatched lines.

According to Ms Hinchcliffe, there have been other occasions when out and about with her son that people are careless with their parking or the pavements are not suitable for wheelchair use.

She said: "We only have a very small number of disabled bays in the town, and the few right in the centre are often taken up by people who don't have disabled badges.

"Then we have the issues like potholes, high kerbs and drains, all of which cause Dewi difficulty with his mobility problems, and become major hazards.

"It's not fair on people like Dewi who need these spaces, as I then can't park and get him out. I have asked people to not park here before, and I just get abuse.

"It's such a shame because when I bring Dewi to the Learning Action Centre, people there are great and it's a wonderful place for him, but getting him there is a major hassle."

Ms Hinchcliffe says she has had numerous other complaints about people without blue badges parking in these spaces from other parents with disabled children.

She said: "I'm not the only one with these issues - loads of other mums have said similar things have happened to them.

"We feel forgotten and not thought about or ignored by our local community, and that is a horrible thing for our children."

Ms Hinchcliffe claims she reported some of these issues to the local council when they first moved to the area more than three years ago, but has yet to see any improvements made.

She said: "We've tried speaking to the council about it and no luck. After the incident before Christmas, we emailed in late January to complain and are still waiting for a reply."

Blaenau Gwent County Council, who own many of the car parks, said they were keen to help resolve Ms Hinchcliffe's issues of accessibility in the town.

A spokesperson said: "We would be keen to meet with Ms Hinchcliffe at the locations in Ebbw Vale so that we can get a full picture and understand the access issues she is experiencing whilst out with her disabled son.

"Officers from the relevant departments can then look to support and advise where possible.”