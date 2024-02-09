Gwent Police attended the incident at Lewis Drive at around 4.15am yesterday, February 8, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault, affray and threats to kill.

Section 18 refers to wounding, or causing grievous bodily harm, with intent.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault.

Both the man and woman are in hospital receiving treatment.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault and remains in police custody at the time of publication.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.

Detective inspector Gavin Torjeson said: “Officers will continue to make further enquiries and will remain at the scenes as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work, if you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Anyone with information is asked to police on 101, or direct message them on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400044860.