Top 50 Cocktail Bars created the list which does exactly what it says on the tin.

The top 50 list, which is sponsored by Franklin & Sons, includes cocktail bars from across the country including the likes of Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Lab 22 and Pennyroyal, both located in Cardiff, were the only two bars in Wales to make the list, being named in 17th and 48th position respectively.

You can see the full list on the Top 50 Cocktail Bars website.

Cardiff-based cocktail bars among the best in the UK

Lab 22

Not only was Cardiff's Lab 22 revealed among the top 20 best cocktail bars in the UK, the creators of the list also said it was amongst "the world’s very best cocktail bars".

Top 50 Cocktail Bars said: "There is no doubt about it as the Welsh venue has risen up the ranks of the Top 50 Cocktail Bars list.



"Owned by Pajtim Tani Hasa, Lab 22 has bags of personality and is a must visit and was recently announced winner of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award at 2021’s World’s 50 Best Bars. We’ll tell you more about the menu in a moment.



"The bar itself is sensationally designed, mixing contemporary style with a touch of elegance and bounds of fun and exceptional experience."

Top 50 Cocktail Bars added Lab 22 was a "unique space in every sense of the word" and offers a "scientific approach to its cocktails".

It incorporates a "wow factor" into every drink with past menus even including wild techniques like bartenders breathing fire to create certain concoctions.

To find out more about Lab 22 or book a table, visit the cocktail bars website here.

Pennyroyal

Top 50 Cocktail Bars described Cardiff’s Pennyroyal as a "Victorian emporium" based on its dark exterior façade but gives off "cool hip hop vibes" upon entering.

It said: "Cardiff’s Penny Royal cocktail bar looks like a Victorian emporium with its dark exterior façade and red velvet curtains. But on entering, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.

"Cool hip hop leaks out into the venue, which is steeped in low lighting and flickering candles, Penny Royal has a vast offering of over 300 bottles of spirits and an extensive cocktail menu."

For more information on the cocktail bar, visit the Pennyroyal website.

When it came to the drinks, Top 50 Cocktail bars said there was a "no-fuss approach" with each being served with "limited theatrics".

RECOMMENDED READING:

It added: "The staff are extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the classics, but also the array of spirits on offer in the bar.

"And despite being a highly designed venue with an exceptional drink offering, it is a friendly neighbourhood bar where locals mix with drinks aficionados and revellers alike.

"In essence, it is an afterwork cocktail bar with table service and live music set at an affordable price. You can book or walk in and expect a friendly service."