Victoria Jones, 53, from Mount Pleasant, Swansea, died following the incident at 3.10pm on Friday, January 26.

South Wales Police are appealing for any witnesses of the crash which happened in the vicinity of junctions 42 and 43 near east Swansea.

The collision involved four vehicles – a silver Suzuki S-Cross, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van, a white Vauxhall Combo van, and a white Toyota Proace van.

Officers are asking anyone who was travelling at the time of the incident, or may have dash-cam footage, to contact South Wales Police quoting the log reference number 2400030177.

Ms Jones’ family said: “Victoria was a social butterfly, always smiling and happy as she loved so much to go out in company with friends and family.

“She would be especially so happy when out horse riding and swimming. Victoria will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.”