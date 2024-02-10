The Goose and Cuckoo Inn, found in Upper Llanover, Monmouthshire, is now run by current landlord and lady, husband and wife duo Kyle and Haf Williams - and has been crowned Country Pub of the Year for 2024.

The award, given by Gwent's CAMRA committee, recognises the best country pubs across the region.

Upon receiving the award, the pub's owners took to their official social media page on Tuesday evening to share their delight.

In an official statement, they posted: "Country Pub of the Year 2024!!!

"Special thanks go to our fantastic team, incredible suppliers and breweries that support us all the way, and of course our amazing customers!!!"

The CAMRA judging panel shared their congratulations to the pub on the website, posting: "Country Pub of the Year has been awarded to the Goose and Cuckoo in Upper Llanover. Congratulations to the team, and best wishes for 2024!"

According to an official post on the website, Mr and Mrs Williams have had "their dreams come true" by taking over ownership of the pub.

They say it has allowed them to bring together their "love for the area and the pub itself", and feel "so privileged to be given the custodianship of this magnificent inn".

The Goose and Cuckoo Inn has a very long history, and allegedly got it's name from a pair of warring sisters who owned the pub in the 1880s, at which time it was known as the New Inn.

The name was reportedly changed in 1947 after the legend of the sisters' argument in which they called each other a "silly old goose" and a "silly old cuckoo" had been passed down through the generations.

The surrounding area boasts plenty of places for walks and cycles and gorgeous views over the landscape, and is dog-friendly so a perfect place to bring the whole family.

Their opening hours are 5pm-1pm Tuesday and Wednesday, midday-3pm and 5pm-10pm Thursday, midday-10pm Friday-Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays. The pub is closed on regular Mondays.

You can book a table or find out more by visiting their website, calling 01873 880277 or emailing hello@thegooseandcuckoo.com