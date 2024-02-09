POLICE are looking for a 33-year-old man from Newport in connection with an assault investigation.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Dean Robbins, who is believed to have links to Alway in Newport.
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into an assault.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter), quoting 2400000140.
You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
