OUT Out Bar and Grill on Chepstow Road, previously occupied by The Hotrocks and The Banc was taken over by husband and wife Matt and Katie O'Brian in April 2022, after it had been through numerous tenants in recent years.

Since the couple took over the premises nearly two years ago it has gone from a troubled bar to a much more family-friendly establishment.

He said: “We wanted to do something in Maindee, and we came across a pub that has been shut down for some years and we were inspired by the bar in our garden.

The bar is best known for its Sunday lunches and Breakfasts. Picture: Out Out Bar & Grill (Image: Out Out Bar & Grill)“We thought as we were having a good time there, we thought we should try and do something to one of the pubs in Maindee and now we have had it for nearly two years.

“The previous manager we had stole from us, we had to get in new management and do it ourselves by getting rid of all the troublemakers and have turned into the place to be on the weekend.”

Out Out Bar and Grill hosts monthly live events, along with live bands and darts competitions and is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and cheaply priced drinks.

The bar has a family-friendly atmosphere. Picture: Out Out Bar & Grill (Image: Out Out Bar & Grill)The bar only serves Breakfast and Sunday dinners with plans to launch a new menu to increase daytime footfall for food.

He added: “We have got no passing trade during the day, so breakfast and Sunday lunches are very popular and do quite well.

“We are looking to make changes and re-launch a new menu and other things to try to increase the daytime and evening trade for food.”

The bar serves a wide selection of drinks including Carling, Madri, Strongbow, Thatcher’s and many more.

The most popular drink with customers is the non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0.