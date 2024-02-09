Gwent Police issued the order yesterday evening, February 8, after reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the Lakeside Retail Park.

It means officers have extra powers to direct groups out of the area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, or if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

If those people return to the area after being moved on, they may face arrest.

The neighbourhood officer for Blaenau Gwent said there have been no further reports since the dispersal order came into effect.

'Will not be tolerated'





The crackdown comes after a terrifying ordeal at the retail park where a group of young people were refused further access to the Poundland store.

One child or teenager “viciously rammed” a trolley into the main entrance several times in an effort to “cause maximum damage” and possibly break inside, an eyewitness said.

Gwent Police has confirmed the dispersal order came after reports of damage to a shopfront.

Neighbourhood inspector for Blaenau Gwent Stevie Warden said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We're committed to protecting businesses, shoppers and residents from crime and continue to work to identify those responsible for the recent disorder.

"A dispersal order was put in place yesterday following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the retail park, including reports that young people were seen causing damage to a shopfront.

"The dispersal order gives our officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, or if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed. If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

"Since the order was put in place, we're pleased to say no further reports of disorder were made.

"Over the last month, officers from my neighbourhood policing team, as well as our business crime support officers, have carried out patrols in the area to target those acting disorderly, and have also provided retailers with security advice. These patrols will continue.

"We're continuing our work to identify those responsible for the disorder on Thursday. If you have any information, you believe may help us, please call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400045705."

The dispersal order is due to expire at 6.20pm tomorrow, February 10.