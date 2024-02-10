This grand, modern-day mansion enjoys a secluded location in the idyllic Monmouthshire countryside, yet it is within easy reach of the A48, M4 and M48, ideal for commuting to Bristol, Cardiff, Newport and beyond.

It is on the market with Fine & Country, Chepstow.

Constructed to a high specification, the spacious property (approximately 9,537 sq ft) has recently undergone a comprehensive refurbishment.

It has a stunning new kitchen, luxurious bathroom and en-suites, and has been stylishly redecorated throughout.

All the double glazed windows and exterior glazed doors are newly installed and new carpets have been recently fitted throughout.

The immaculately presented accommodation includes four reception rooms, five/six bedrooms and a two/three-bedroom annex, making it suitable for large families and multi-generational living.

It also has the benefit of level wheelchair access and a recently-installed, well-maintained passenger lift to the first floor.

The L-shaped residence is situated in mature grounds of approximately 1.3 acres, in an elevated, south-facing position, just above the highly desirable, rural village of Llanvair Discoed.

From the house and grounds, there are spectacular views over the Severn Estuary and also to Wentwood Forest, the largest ancient woodland in Wales and ninth largest in the UK, where there is excellent walking, mountain biking and hacking.

Llanvair Discoed, with its ancient church and village pub, lies just north of the A48 road, with easy access to the schools, shops and facilities in Caldicot (less than six miles); to the market town of Chepstow (about seven miles); to the pretty riverside town of Usk (eight miles) and to the city of Newport (10 miles).

It falls within the catchment of the well-regarded Shirenewton Primary School. Independent schools in the area include the Haberdashers' Monmouth boys' and girls' schools, less than 20 minutes away. For golfers, the Celtic Manor Golf Course and St Pierre Golf Club are both seven miles distant.

For more details contact the agent on 01291 629799.