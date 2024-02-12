JORDAN POLE, 23, of Heol Maerdy, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 in Llanbradach on September 19, 2023.

He was fined £369 and must pay £85 costs.

MATTHEW THOMAS LEE, 22, of Bassaleg Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KRISTINA LAING, 23, of Rockfield View, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIERON MOORE, 25, of Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Gladstone Street, Cross Keys on August 5, 2023.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KYLE ROBERTS, 36, of Bellevue Close, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police van on September 10, 2022.

HANI YASSIN, 26, of Dolphin Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on July 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELISEI STANA, 18, of Stevenson Court, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALI AKTHAR, 24, of Pengam Road, Pengam, near Blackwood must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IONUT-SILVIU COJOCARU, 25, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAMIL MROCZKONSKI, 32, of Coed Glas, Two Locks, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 28, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.