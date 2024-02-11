A MAN is to go on trial after he denied committing alleged grievous bodily harm (GBH) offences on two women last Boxing Day.
Lewys Lintern, 19, pleaded not guilty to two counts of GBH with intent and two of GBH after an incident on Caerphilly’s Ludlow Street.
He also denied a charge of having a bladed article in public on December 26, 2023.
Lintern, of Maelog Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff will go on trial on June 4.
The case is expected to last three to four days, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
