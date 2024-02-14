ALL thoughts turn to love today as we mark another Valentine's Day.

We have gone back through our archives to bring you this selection of pictures from through the years, from wedding days to wedding anniversaries.

Bill and Connie Cook outside the Park Terrace Methodist Church, Pontypool, on the day of their wedding in 1951. They celebrated their sixtieth anniversary in 2011

Pupils at Markham Primary School staged the wedding of the Owl and the Pussycat as part of National Poetry Week in October 2002. L-R: Charlotte Gregory, Hannah Jones and Deven Jones

Roy and Edith Williams, of Blackbird Road, Caldicot, (originally from Tredegar), celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Boxing Day 2002

Jean and Selwyn Harris, of Coronation Road, Blackwood celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in October 2002. They received a bunch of flowers from the chairman of Caerphilly council, Councillor Kevin Viney and his wife, Marian, left

Leonard and Iris Price of Bettws Close, Newport, on their wedding day in 1952. They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in December 2002

Geraldus and Patricia Mitchell, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day 2002

Nora and Haydn Bowen, celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary in 2002

Stephen and Pam Geary pictured at St John's Church in Maindee celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002

Vicar Sue Davies blessed her daughter Emma-Jane's wedding to Steven Barber at St Thomas Church in Monmouth in December 2002

Ray and Molly Watkins, pictured on their wedding day, December 1st, 1956, at the Wesleyan Chapel in Varteg. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2011

Ernest Jones and his wife Winifred pictured at Portskewett Church on their wedding day in 1951. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2011