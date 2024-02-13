CONNOR MCCANN, 21, of Sunny View, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 40 days after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 58mph in a 30mph zone on the B4257, Merthyr Road, Princetown, Tredegar on June 6, 2023.

He was fined £384 and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £90 costs.

PATRYK WITEK, 26, of Maple Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative on Risca Road, Rogerstone, Newport on October 6, 2023.

He was fined £310 and has to pay a £124 surcharge and £85 costs.

DARREN POWELL, 44, of Aston Crescent, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for nine months after he admitted assaulting a police officer on November 1, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

GARETH SUTTON, 42, of The Crescent, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on October 29, 2023.

He was fined £310 and must pay a £124 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW FORTUNE, 55, of Hill View, Hengoed, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty on December 5, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JENNY SAMPSON, 34, of Archer Road, Ely, Cardiff has to pay £307.98 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of Hairburst hair vitamins worth £109.96 from Holland & Barrett at Friars Walk shopping centre, Newport on June 23, 2023.

SARAH LOUISE WEAVER, 43, of Commercial Street, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Clos Gelli on August 4, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ISHRAT HUSSAIN, 55, of Potter Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SALEH AHMED, 41, of Lennard Street, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone on the B4596 Caerleon Road on July 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.