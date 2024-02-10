The eastbound carriageway of the motorway was due to be closed at junction 26 at Malpas from 8am today, Saturday, February 10, until 6am on Monday, February 12.

Traffic Wales said the closure was is being put in place while essential expansion joint repair work is carried out.

However, the organisation has now announced today's closure has been cancelled.

10/02 - The scheduled works have now been cancelled.



The road is now scheduled to be closed at 06:00 11/02 (Sunday) and will reopen 06:00 12/02 (Monday) ⛔



The road will still be closed from 6am tomorrow, Sunday, until 6am on Monday.

It is part of a big series of closures for both the eastbound and westbound carriageways at junction 26 that will be taking place over the next three weekends, with further overnight closures required later in the month.

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion provided by coming off the M4 at junction 26, take the Malpas Interchange, and re-join at junction 25 for Caerleon, bypassing the Brynglas Tunnels.