The landslide blocked the A40 at Ganarew early on Friday, February 9.

National Highways has now said that the road will remain closed through the weekend, while specialists assess the damage and begin repair works.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The A40 in Herefordshire is closed in both directions between the A466 (Monmouth) and A49 (Wilton) due to a landslide that encroached onto the eastbound carriageway and affected the westbound carriageway during Friday morning.

"The road is now expected to remain fully closed in both directions over this weekend whilst further specialist geotechnical investigations take place. This work includes wider safety inspections of the surrounding land and clearance work."

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs:

At the junction of the A40/A466 take the exit to the A466 Monmouth;

Continue northwest along the A466 to its junction with the A49 at Kings Thorn;

Take the A49 south to Wilton Roundabout, Ross-on-Wye, and rejoin the A40.

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

At the junction of the A40/A49 (Wilton Roundabout), take the exit onto the A49 northbound;

Continue along the A49 to the junction with the A466 at Kings Thorn;

Take the A466 southwards to then re-join the A40 at Monmouth.

This diversion is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles or high vehicles due to a low bridge with a 15'6" height restriction in Monmouth.

HGVs heading for South Wales are encouraged to take the M5 southbound and M48 westbound route into Wales to avoid the local roads surrounding the A40 closure, which are unsuitable for HGV traffic.