Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council plan to install the information board by the main car park next to the community orchard.

The council has installed new seats and has further planting plans to make it more attractive for visitors arriving at the site.

Cllr Seán Ó'Dobháin, council chair, said: "Over the past few years the Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council has sought to improve the environment and car park area for visitors to the Boating Lake.

"Improvements so far have included extra parking space with disabled bays, a community orchard, a lovely avenue of trees along the path and a number of new benches.

The new sign at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"The Croesyceiliog & Llanyrafon Community Council is very good at these environmental projects and supporting others with theirs, but we are often poor at letting the community know all the great things the council actually does on their behalf.

"The sign is to let residents know that the community council, with their support, is involved in developing our part of the site. Residents really appreciate and value the Boating Lake area and we want them to know that they are directly contributing to it by supporting the council's activities."

The sign cost £1,540 to be manufactured and installed.