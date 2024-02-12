Pupils from Blenheim Road and Coed Eva Community Primary Schools study a citizenship topic each year.

As part of that they raise money for a charity - and for the third consecutive year, the group chose Velindre, which provides cancer support services to more than 1.5 million people a year in and around South East Wales.

The sponsored danceathon in Blenheim Road Community Primary School. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

They spent a day earlier this month taking part in sponsored activities including a danceathon, ball skills, and board games.

Jean Reardon, a year six teacher at Blenheim Road school, said: "Each year we do a citizenship topic and we decided that we wanted to raise some money for a really good charity.

"Speaking to the children, they wanted to do Velindre Cancer Centre again.

A pupil saves a shot at Coed Eva Primary School. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"We started doing this three years ago. We've given them the option to change every year, and they always want to do it for this charity every time.

"I think lots of the families are touched by cancer and it's something close to everybody's hearts.

"They planned it themselves. We've got the rest of the school actually participating this year as well. So in each little class, they're all doing their their own sponsored events as well.

A pupil shoots for goal at Coed Eva Primary School. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"So the community as a whole have supported us greatly over the last three years.

"It's been brilliant."

The two schools are a single Federation with the same vision, values and board of governors.