"Xīnnián hǎo!” - or for our Cantonese friends; “Gong hei fat choy!” Happy Chinese New Year!
Newport put on a spectacular show for its Chinese community today, February 10, as swathes of the world celebrate the Lunar New Year - and it was an extra special celebration in South Wales’ best city with its first-ever parade.
Hundreds of families gathered at Friars Walk eagerly anticipating the first-ever Chinese New Year’s parade - and what a show it was.
A dragon – this being the year of the dragon – danced its way through the city streets to the beat of the drums and the cheering of the crowds.
The parade made its way up Commercial Street before heading to the Riverfront centre where more fun and games were put on.
There were free activities and workshops, Chinese music as well as shadow puppetry, calligraphy and a traditional tea ceremony all held between 11am and 5pm.
- Watch the video below of the dragon dancing through Newport for Chinese New Year
Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said she was very much looking forward to the celebrations in the city.
“We are really excited to be working with the Newport Chinese Community Centre and Newport Live to create a fantastic Lunar New Year event,” said Cllr Mudd.
“This will be the first time Newport has held a parade for Lunar New Year, and I’m pleased that we have been able to help organise what should be a fantastic event to mark the occasion.”
The Newport Chinese Community Centre is a charity that has been primarily serving the older Chinese community in Newport for more than 20 years.
The group’s chair, May Ling Evans, said it was great to see the celebrations in Newport.
Ms Evans said: “We are delighted to welcome The Year of The Dragon with everyone in Newport sharing the joy and excitement of traditional food, Chinese crafts and lion dance.”
Gemma Durham, head of theatre, arts and culture at the Riverfront, added: “It’s going to be a fantastic event for all ages and we can’t wait to open the doors of the Riverfront for such an exciting day of activity in celebration of the year of the dragon.”
