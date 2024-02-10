Delicious Delights has opened at the former unit of the Castle Farm Shop, offering sumptuous cupcakes, brownies, cookies and custard slices.

Owner Claire Taylor said the business arose during Covid lockdown when she was filling her time by baking and sending cakes to family and friends.

“I was getting told more and more that I should make my baking into a business,” she said. “I’d always said that when my youngest went to high school, I would have a change in career.

“This tied in perfectly so I decided to give it a go.”

The team; Claire and Gary Taylor with Jacob, Lilly, Sydney and Sheila (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Taylor completed online courses and launched the brand on social media. Not long after, it became a full-time career.

On opening day, it was busy with queues forming and hungry customers ready to try some sweet treats.

In fact it was so popular that Mrs Taylor said she had enquires at 7.30am when they were preparing to open, with hungry early bird gym goers desperate to refuel with a brownie!

The amazing offerings on show (Image: Newsquest)

Queues forming to try the new cake shop (Image: Newsquest)

For the last two years, Delicious Delights has supplied a number of shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as delivering to personal customers.

Ms Taylor describes it as a family-run business as her husband, Gary, and children Jacob and Lilly “all pitch in” with their own roles.

Ms Taylor’s father has the very special title of chief Welsh cake maker.

Delectable treats (Image: Newsquest)

The custard slices were super popular (Image: Newsquest)

When Castle Farm, one of the business’s stockists, closed, it led to a discussion about taking over their premises at the Kingsway.

“They had always done really well with my cakes there,” Ms Taylor said.

“I made an enquiry to the new owner of Kingsway and immediately after chatting with him, I knew I wanted to be part of his plans.

“The new team have been absolutely amazing. There are so many exciting things in the planning in Kingsway and I am so happy to be part of it.

“We have so many ideas for our little shop and will be stocking all of our regular favourites, including our infamous Ice Squares (also known as Custard Slices), as well as lots of new bakes.”

Trust us when we say it was delicious (Image: Newsquest)

As part of the launch, the Centre has purchased 250 of the bakery’s ice slices for a giveaway.

To enter the giveaway competition, follow the Kingsway Centre accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X and comment “Delicious Delights” between Thursday and Saturday.

Delicious Delights opening times will be Tuesday to Friday 10am until 5.30pm and Saturdays, 9.30am to 5.30pm.