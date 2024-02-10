The incident happened on the M4 westbound between junctions 19 and 20.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened on the English side of the bridge.

Long tailbacks started to emerge as traffic was held back just after midday.

At 5pm, National Highways South West said two of the three lanes still remain closed as emergency workers attend the scene, with delays of 30 minutes on approach.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the death of woman in her 60s.

The spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a woman sadly died following a collision today (Saturday 10 February).

"Officers were called to the M4 Westbound between Junction 19 (M32) and Junction 20 (Almondsbury Interchange) following a five-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services attended but sadly a woman in her 60s tragically died at the scene.

"Her next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. They are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, which could aid their investigation."