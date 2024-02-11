A MAN ended up in hospital after an alleged assault in Newport last night.
The man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault following a report in Maesglas Crescent.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to an address in Maesglas Crescent, Newport, at around 5.15pm on Saturday, February 10, following a report of an assault.
"Officers attended the address, and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
"The man was later taken to hospital as a precaution where he is receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.
More court and crime:
- BB gun-wielding rogue builder scammed victims out of more than £150,000
- Man denies ‘Boxing Day GBH assaults’ in Caerphilly
"Enquires are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400047843."
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article