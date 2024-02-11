The man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault following a report in Maesglas Crescent.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to an address in Maesglas Crescent, Newport, at around 5.15pm on Saturday, February 10, following a report of an assault.

"Officers attended the address, and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

"The man was later taken to hospital as a precaution where he is receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.

A man ended up in hospital (Image: Google Maps)

"Enquires are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400047843."

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.