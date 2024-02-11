Live

Queues on M4 round Newport, South Wales

By Harry Jamshidian

  • 30-minute delays currently anticipated (Update 11.55am)
  • Congestion caused by roadworks
  • 'Essential expansion joint repairs' in progress
  • Queues building on M4
  • Particular affected area round J26, 27 High Cross

