Due to “essential expansion joint repair work” the M4 eastbound from J27 Malpas, the motorway became a car park for nearly the whole day, February 11.

Queues began in the morning and went right through to Sunday evening.

11/02 - #M4 (Eastbound) J26 Malpas works are currently in progress. 🛠️⛔️



The road is scheduled to reopen at 06:00 tomorrow morning (12/02).



The road is scheduled to reopen at 06:00 tomorrow morning (12/02). Plan ahead and allow additional time for your journey.

It could have been worse though, with the works originally planned for Saturday, February 10 – the day Wales travelled to Twickenham to play England in the Six Nations.

Joint repair work on J27 of the M4 ongoing until Monday morning

However, those planned works were suddenly cancelled and put back to Sunday.

There was traffic bedlam on the motorway round Newport.

The work is part of a big series of closures for both the eastbound and westbound carriageways at junction 26 that will be taking place over the next three weekends, with further overnight closures required later in the month.

Work at Junction 27 was set to go on all day into the night

The work at Junction 27 is set to be finished on Monday, Feb 12, 6am

The M4 was a car park for the day round Newport...

Drivers are advised to follow the diversion provided by coming off the M4 at junction 26, take the Malpas Interchange, and re-join at junction 25 for Caerleon, bypassing the Brynglas Tunnels.