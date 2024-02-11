If you were looking for a relaxing Sunday cruise on the M4 today, you’d have been left disappointed (maybe downright angry) being stuck in queues of over 30 minutes.
Due to “essential expansion joint repair work” the M4 eastbound from J27 Malpas, the motorway became a car park for nearly the whole day, February 11.
Queues began in the morning and went right through to Sunday evening.
⚠️ IMPORTANT ⚠️— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 11, 2024
11/02 - #M4 (Eastbound) J26 Malpas works are currently in progress. 🛠️⛔️
The road is scheduled to reopen at 06:00 tomorrow morning (12/02).
Plan ahead and allow additional time for your journey.🚘 https://t.co/Ldt5D67bdi
It could have been worse though, with the works originally planned for Saturday, February 10 – the day Wales travelled to Twickenham to play England in the Six Nations.
However, those planned works were suddenly cancelled and put back to Sunday.
The work is part of a big series of closures for both the eastbound and westbound carriageways at junction 26 that will be taking place over the next three weekends, with further overnight closures required later in the month.
Drivers are advised to follow the diversion provided by coming off the M4 at junction 26, take the Malpas Interchange, and re-join at junction 25 for Caerleon, bypassing the Brynglas Tunnels.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel