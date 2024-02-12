Summary

M4 Eastbound J27 to J23A major rush hour delays

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • AA Traffic Watch is reporting severe delays on the M4 eastbound from J23A Magor to J27 High Cross
  • Delays are currently up to 26 minutes
  • Average speed 10mph
  • Congestion has now eased (9.45am)

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos