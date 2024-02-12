In a letter sent to members of the Gelliager Community Council on February 1, the local health board said it had been informed of Allied Pharmacies' intention to close the larger of its two branches on the town's main street.

According to the letter, Sharief Healthcare Limited, the owners of Allied Pharmacies, has provided three months' notice of closure, in line with the regulations.

The pharmacy will close on April 20, 2024.

The company said the plan to close the bigger branch was a "commercial decision" and did not provide any further comment when approached.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board told the Argus it had met with representatives from Sharief Healthcare Limited to ensure the company's communication plans to ensure all patients and customers are aware of the closure.

The other Allied Pharmacy in Ystrad Mynach, on 12 Bedwlwyn Road, will remain open, with a member of staff from this branch posting on Facebook to confirm it would be open to taking on patients from the closing branch.

According to the health board, there is no legal requirement for any patients to register with a community pharmacy, so there is no need for them to individually write to customers and confirm the closure, however the board has been reassured that there will be signposting to alert people.

In a statement to the Argus, an Aneurin Bevan University Health Board spokesperson said: “Sharief Healthcare Ltd has notified Aneurin Bevan University Health Board of its intention to withdraw the Allied Pharmacy Bedwlwyn on 5 Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach from the health board pharmaceutical list and will cease trading on April 20, 2024.

"Within the NHS (Pharmaceutical Services) (Wales) Regulations 2020, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is unable to appeal the decision of the contractor. The health board has notified stakeholders including the MS and MP for the area, Llais, local councillors, other pharmacies and GP surgeries within the area.

"The health board will be starting a patient consultation from February 12, 2024 as part of the required public engagement process.

"Additionally, Sharief Healthcare Ltd has stated it will communicate the closure to patients allowing sufficient time to make alternative arrangements and will display appropriate signposting.”