Sarah Reynolds, 32, has been hard at work bringing some much-needed glamour into South Wales with her salon Be Flawless by Sarah.

Passionate about all things beauty, the salon was first created seven years ago as a mobile business, something which Ms Reynolds could manage while working from home and raising her two sons.

The business grew significantly from there, leading her to open her own small unit in Newport market two years ago, and the salon has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Ms Reynolds said: “I was always looking out for shops. I always saw ones at Newport Market, so I decided to go and view it and it just went from there.”

Newport Market reopened two years ago after a major refurbishment and regeneration by property developer LoftCo, bringing an eclectic mix of new trades into the city centre, including Be Flawless by Sarah.

In only eight months, the business was forced to move to a bigger unit with 50 per cent more space to deal with the demand for their services and products. It then grew again, prompting a move to a triple unit at Newport Market.

On her salon's continual growth, Ms Reynolds said: "The business just kept growing, and I realised I needed a proper shop.

"The market was great, but I wanted to expand what we offer and launch beauty courses, so needed space for the classes – and for treatments.

“It was a hard decision to leave Newport Market and I’ve made friends for life there, but I’m so excited to finally have my own shop!”

Be Flawless by Sarah opened on Friday, February 3 and is based at 131 Commercial Street in Risca and business has been booming for the team of beauticians.

Be Flawless by Sarah offers a range of beauty treatments, including:

Gel polish nails;

BIAB nails;

Gel extensions;

Eyebrow waxing;

Eyebrow tinting;

Semi-permanent eyelashes;

Facials;

Pedicures.

Be Flawless by Sarah has even expanded to offer aesthetics, offered by Aura Enhancements, who rent space at the shop.

You can follow the business or get in touch and book an appointment on Facebook or Instagram.