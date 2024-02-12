Shaina Twain, known for her hits I Feel Like a Woman and You’re Still the One, will be performing in Wales for the first time in her career on Friday, July 5

Her 1997 release Come On Over became the best-selling studio album of all time by a female act in any genre and the best-selling country music album.

Known for her empowering lyrics and dynamic stage presence, Twain has won numerous awards, including five GRAMMYs, and has sold over 100 million records, securing her position as the best-selling female country artist and one of the all-time music greats.

The queen of county pop is the latest headline announced and will be joining Tom Jones, Rag n Bone Man and Hozier on the growing line-up of Chepstow Summer sessions.

She recently collaborated with British artist Anne-Marie with their hit single Unhealthy released in May 2023 and is now set to perform in front of 30,000 fans at Chepstow Racecourse.

Summer Sessions – a live music series which was founded by DF Concerts in Scotland in 2013, will be the first ever of its live music series to come to Chepstow, and the first in Wales.

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are beyond excited to have both the incredible Shania Twain, the undisputed 'Queen of Country Pop', perform at Chepstow Summer Sessions this July.

“Shania's phenomenal blend of country and pop, along with her spectacular stage presence, has captivated millions worldwide.

“Her performance is set to be a standout moment, bringing her chart-topping hits and dynamic energy to our stage.”

Tickets for the latest show go on general sale Friday 16 February 2024 at 9am via smmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk and fans can follow @smmrsessions for the latest news and updates.