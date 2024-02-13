Pancake Day – also known as Shrove Tuesday – marks the beginning of Lent which for some is a time of abstinence. Many will give up something they enjoy for the 40 days.

Although the fasting tradition isn’t observed by everyone, pancake day is a holiday beloved by all.

You might be wondering why has pancake day come so early in 2024, and where can I get pancakes in Newport to celebrate the occasion?

Pancake stack topped with berries and sauce, one of the choices for a sweet pancake day treat. (Image: Canva)

Look no further as we answer your questions and take a trip to a Newport pancake haven.

When is Pancake Day?

The date of pancake day depends on Easter Sunday and the spring equinox (the first day of spring).

It may seem a bit complicated but all you need to know is Easter Sunday is on March 31 2024 and that makes Pancake Day February 13 2024.

Pancake Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday dates. (Image: Newsquest)

Generally, Pancake Day is either in February or March. In 2023, Pancake Day (or Shrove Tuesday) was on Tuesday February 21.

Where can I go to eat a stack of pancakes?





If you're in the centre of town, The Pancake Man offers a wide variety of Canada-style, thick pancakes which are all 100% gluten and lactose-free.

Toppings can be sweet or savoury including classics such as strawberries, maple syrup, marshmallows, peanut butter and even cheese!

The Pancake Man also give diners the option of a TPM sandwich, consisting of two pancake-style buns with bacon, egg and cheese in the middle, and topped with maple syrup.

What do Chris and Efty use in their pancake dough? Gluten free flour and dairy alternative milks while retaining the fluffy texture of traditional pancakes.

The Pancake Man @ Newport Market

High Street, Newport, NP20 1FX

Hours: Tuesday February 13 2024 10.00am - 14.00pm

Wednesday – Friday 10am- 2pm & 5pm-8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm & 5pm-8pm, Sunday 11:30am- 4pm