Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, have closed the B4233 from Abergavenny and Trothy Bridge in Llanvapley.

The closure runs for around six kilometres or four miles.

It is anticipated the closure will be in place up to Friday, February 16.

A signed diversion is in place following the A40 towards Raglan.

Authorities closed the A40 in Monmouthshire and Herefordshire last week due to a landslide on the road.

For more information on the B4233, contact Welsh Water on 0800 052 0130, referencing log number 96435943.