Paul Rogers initially approached Out Out Bar and Grill owners Matt and Katie about bringing darts to the venue and launching adult competitions.

He said: “The idea came about in May last year; I started looking for a venue in Newport and Matt at Out Out allowed me to use his venue. I then started building a dart area with up to four boards.

“I also came up with the idea of having a scoreboard through the TV like you see when watching live darts so partners who sat in the bar can watch their other half playing darts live on TV.

Paul Rogers starts darting academy for children at Out Out bar and Grill. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)“It started selling out fast each week, to the point we had to increase the dartboards we had from four to ten.”

After the popularity of the adult dart events grew, he was approached by one of the regular players about starting a junior academy for children.

He said: “I was approached by Neil Patterson who played regularly at Out Out about setting up an academy for kids which I thought was a fantastic idea.

“So, he got his PDC qualification, and he started the academy which started on Saturday, and it has been a success as we have gone from four dartboards to ten.

“The Newport darts scene is ready to explode as the game is growing and the JDC academy is growing to the point where we may have to have a reserve list.”

Ten dartboards are now set up at Out Out Bar and Grill to accommodate high demands for JDC academy. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)The Junior Darts Corporation academy is the same one that Luke Littler attended before his explosive rise to fame following his senior debut at the World Darts Championship at 16.

The Academy set up in Newport has become widely popular with children between the ages of 8 and 18 hoping to become the next Littler.

Mr Patterson said: “We are in the early stages of the academy, and I want to thank Out Out for letting us use their venue for the academy.

“It is a fantastic sport, and it really helps children gain more confidence and we are looking forward to seeing the academy grow.”