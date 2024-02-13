A NEWPORT man charged with making threats to kill appeared in court today.
Lewis Strong, of West Nash Road Newport, was in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday morning.
Strong pleaded guilty to one count of making threats to kill.
Judge Simon Mills set the Newport man’s sentencing date as March 11, 2024.
