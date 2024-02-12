A man with connections to Caerphilly and Blackwood is wanted by police in connection with driving offences.
27-year-old Ellis Brace is wanted by Gwent Police as officers carrying out an investigation into driving offences believe he could assist their enquires.
He also has links to the Caerphilly and Blackwood areas.
A Gwent Police statement said: "Our officers would like to speak to the 27-year-old in connection with an ongoing investigation into driving related offences.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2400049520.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
