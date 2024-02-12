Gwent Police issued the order in the Lakeside Retail Park area of Brynmawr last Thursday, February 8.

It gave officers extra powers to direct groups to leave if they are involved in disorder, or if members of the public are being alarmed, distressed or harassed.

An eyewitness told the Argus the order came after a group of young people were refused access to the Poundland store at the park and “viciously rammed” a trolley into the main entrance.

Area of the dispersal order, which has now expired (Image: Gwent Police)

A 16-year-old boy from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released with no further action.

Work into identifying those responsible for the criminal damage at the retail park on February 8 is ongoing.

The force said the number of reports reduced after the order was issued but patrols in the area will continue.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We put a 48-hour dispersal order in place at the retail park in Brynmawr after reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage.

“We arrested a 16-year-old boy, from the Blaina area, on suspicion of criminal damage. He has since been released with no further action taken.

“After the dispersal order was put in place, we’re pleased to say that the number of calls reduced.

“We will continue to provide retailers with security advice and our patrols in this area will also continue.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for the criminal damage at Lakeside Retail Park on Thursday, February 8.

“If you have any information that you believe may help us, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400045705.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”