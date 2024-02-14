If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Katana is a stunning six-month-old girl who loves training and has already mastered some of her basics.

She is suitable for a family home and can live with children.

However, at only six months she is very much a puppy and does get excited and jumps up, so any children will need to be confident around large dogs and all interactions must be supervised.

She will need adopters who are home in the beginning to help with toilet training and learning to be left alone.

Adopters must be willing to sign up to positive based puppy training classes.

Faye came into our care recently as her owner sadly passed away.

Faye's favourite thing in the world is snacks and this means she is carrying quite a bit of excess weight. She will need some support with losing some of this while not going hungry.

Faye likes to be around people, and this means she can show a bit of anxiety when left on her own.

Her new owner will need to slowly build up the time she is left. She could share the home with another dog.

She also loves children but due to her keenness around food she will be better suited to older children.

When Beth arrived she was very scared but, after a bit of gentle encouragement, her personality is really starting to shine.

In the right home, we have no doubt Beth will be a fun-loving energetic girl who just wants to please.

She is looking for a home with older children who are 14 and above.

She would benefit from living with another dog.

She may need help with toilet training and learning to be left when first settling in.

Zeta is big girl with a big heart.

Since arriving with us she had to have her eye removed after our vet found inflammation and a lump. Having one eye hasn't dampened her spirit and she's still just as happy as she's always been.

In true Malamute style Zeta is a chatterbox and this is also true when it comes to interactions with her doggy pals.

She would certainly enjoy the company of another dog at home but could also be an only dog with social walks.

Zeta could share her home with teens provided they are comfortable with larger dogs.

Eddie is a fun-loving boy who loves the company of his favourite humans.

He is looking for a home where any children present are 16-plus and with owners who can continue to further his training.

He would need a home where he isn't left for extended periods of time and would need any time he is left to be built up slowly so he learns it isn't so scary.

He is looking for a home where he is the only pet.