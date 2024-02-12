Live

Gwent Police close A467 Crumlin after crash

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Caerphilly
By Sam Portillo

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A467 Crumlin.
  • The road is currently closed, with diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos