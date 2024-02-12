Live

Teen e-bike rider taken to hospital after Crumlin crash

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
Caerphilly
By Sam Portillo

  • Gwent Police and Welsh Ambulance Service are dealing with a road traffic collision on A467 Crumlin.
  • The collision involved a car and an e-bike.
  • The rider of the e-bike - a teenager - has been taken to hospital with injuries suspected to be serious.
  • The road remains closed, with diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos