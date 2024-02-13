A TRIAL date has been set for a Monmouthshire man facing five charges.
Lewis Wood of Ash Tree Road, Caerwent, Monmouthshire, appeared in front of Judge Simon Mills at Cardiff Crown Court today.
Wood, 34, is charged with burglary, assault causing actual bodily harm, driving conveyance without authority and two counts of driving whilst disqualified.
The case has been put back until March 3, 2024 for a plea and trial preparation hearing with a provisional trial date of June 3, 2024.
