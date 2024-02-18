Neil Pattinson and his sons launched their TikTok channel Family Darts after his eldest son Kieran suggested putting a video of his darts challenge on the platform.

The family's challenges have been a huge hit on social media, gaining 12k views on TikTok in eleven months.

Mr Pattinson told the South Wales Argus that he stopped playing darts due to anxiety and nervousness when competing against others.

He said: “I stopped playing completely 25 years ago because I used to get nervous and anxious playing other people. I was good at darts but when it came to playing people you didn’t know or tournaments I kind of stopped playing because of nerves.

“My oldest son moved back in with me twelve months ago, and I decided to buy a board and I started playing with him.

Neil Pattinson with sons Robert (C) and Kieran (R) . Picture: Neil Pattinson (Image: Neil Pattinson)“One night we came home, and I was showing him my challenge and he suggested putting it on TikTok. I told him nobody would be interested in darts but it gained over 50,000 views so I said let's do another one.”

Mr Pattison and his sons have gained nearly 13 thousand followers in eleven months since posting their first video.

Their content ranges from dart challenges such as killer and the nine-dart challenge to comedy skits and reviews.

He added: “I took it more seriously and made it a bit more professional. We have been doing it just over a year now and we get around 12,000 views and around 150,000 likes.

WATCH: Neil and his sons play against Gerwyn Price.

“We do all sorts from reviews, challenges and comedy. We are just enjoying it as a family and our followers are going up.”

Mr Pattinson’s TikTok channel has even been recognised by former world number one Gerwyn Price with his son playing against the Iceman.

At ten years old, his son Robert appeared in last year's Cazoo Premier League at Brighton to take part in a nine-dart challenge.

He added: “Launching our TikTok channel gave us the opportunity to go up on stage in Brighton and take part in a nine-dart challenge at the premier league last year.

"It was fantastic for the kids I was keen but I was a little nervous but my son went up and played and he loved it.”