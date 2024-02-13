Ryan Young was 40 at the time of the incident and suffered a delayed concussion in the assault at Parc Prison in Bridgend in July 2021.

Mr Young was knocked unconscious after being punched and stamped on during the brawl while trying to break up the fight on.

Ryan Young before the mass brawl in 2021. (Image: Ryan Young)

In the court case, it was heard that Marzin Moshen, 20, from Newport, and Finley Phillips, 19, from Bristol, were involved in the attack.

The judge at Newport Crown Court, Recorder David Elias KC, told the defendants: “It is clear Mr Young was not the target of your violence but there is a harrowing image of him on the CCTV lying motionless on the floor.

“He was simply trying to do his duty in a very difficult public service.”

Mr Young after the mass brawl in 2021. (Image: Ryan Young)

The total custodial sentence for Moshen was 26 months while Phillips was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months.

You may find the following photos distressing.





Ryan Young with blood coming out of his eye (left) as well as after eight weeks of the eye healing (top right). (Image: Ryan Young)

According to the court case at Newport Crown Court, it was claimed that the inmates had not meant to hurt Mr Young.

The prison officer said: "The officers are one big family and we help each other."